BJP plans to enrol 18L members

The BJP plans to enrol 18 lakh new members into the party in addition to the existing 18 lakh as part of its ongoing membership drive across the Telangana State.

Senior leader, former MLA and State membership in-charge Martineni Dharma Rao told newsmen that so far they could enrol six lakh members. The membership drive is scheduled from July 6 to August 11. The party targets to ensure that people from 12 lakh households of the total 89 lakh households are enrolled as members.

“There is tremendous response to our membership drive. Those in the age group of 20 to 30 years are voluntarily enrolling themselves. A total of 1.49 lakh students and youth enrolled voluntarily through online registration,” Mr Dharma Rao explained.

As many as 7,000 party leaders were drafted for the purpose and each of them were given a target of enrolling 100 members everyday or 500 members in a week. They would be vigorously campaigning and working at booth level across the State. The Sirpur Kagaznagar stands first with highest enrolment of 28 per cent of the total so far done followed by Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

“During the next two years, the BJP will organise protest demonstrations and launch series of peoples’ movements. By the next Assembly elections, the party will gear up fully to gain power in Telangana State,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP commands public patronage cutting across caste, creed, religion and region. The massive victory of Narendra Modi proves the fact. The whole Opposition parties across the country came together and did their best to defeat Mr. Modi. But they miserably failed in their efforts, he added.

Similarly, people in Telangana were looking forward for an alternative as K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to deliver the promises. The people were disillusioned with his talk and work. “KCR did not attend Niti Ayog meeting. Did he tell people why he did not go? He failed to utilise the Centre’s help in setting up central government institutions or securing more funds for the Telangana development,” Mr. Dharma Rao opined.

Corporator Chada Swathi Reddy and senior leader Chada Srinivasa Reddy and others were present.