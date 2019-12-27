BJP plans rally in support of CAA, NRC on Dec. 30

In order to extend solidarity to the Union government and support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the district BJP unit has decided to organise a massive rally in Karimnagar town on December 30.

BJP State president K. Laxman and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will participate in the rally, which would start from Arts College grounds and reach the Collectorate through Tower Circle and One Town police station.

On Friday, BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao conducted a review meeting for the rally with the party rank and file at Chemist Bhavan.

He said that they had decided to conduct the rally in support of CAA and NRC to educate people about the real facts and expose the true colours of the Congress, TRS and MIM.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was playing vote bank politics to appease the MIM. He added that the CAA was aimed to benefit minorities who were being harassed in neighbouring countries in the name of religion and provide them citizenship.

He also said that they would counter the opposition parties and appealed to all sections of the society to participate in large numbers. BJP leaders Kodde Murali, former Mayor D. Shankar, G. Swapna, T. Harikumar Goud, G. Jayashree, Mendi Chandrashekhar, Kanne Krishna and others were also present.