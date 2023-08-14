BJP plans ‘Million March’ protest to highlight failures of KCR govt.

August 14, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the slogan of ‘KCR Ko Hatao, Telangana Ko Bachao, BJP Ko Jeetao’, the Telangana BJP has come out with a three-pronged strategy to take on the BRS government by organising a ‘Million March’ protest programme in the first week of September to press for fulfilment of poll promises.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC Morcha president K.Laxman told a press conference at the party office that the first phase of protests against the government will involve marching towards villages and slums in cities to make people aware of the failure of the KCR regime in ensuring welfare of common people after the formation of Telangana, on August 16.

“There were a lot of hopes when Telangana was formed but they have been dashed. Promises of jobs, assured water supply for irrigation and funds have not been fulfilled. Only one family had cornered all the benefits. The time to dethrone the dynastic and corrupt government which has failed the farmers, youth, students and other sections of society has come,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party cadre and leaders will lay siege to the mandal headquarters across the State on August 17 to highlight the BRS party’s failures. On August 18, protests will be held at the 119 Assembly constituencies’ level where ‘rasta rokos’ will be held at least for an hour on all main roads.

The ruling party MLAs will be gheraoed on August 23 and 24 and the BRS Ministers’ programmes will be obstructed to highlight their failing in their “constitutional obligations”. District Collectorate complexes will be surrounded on August 25 in all 33 districts, he asserted.

Mr.Laxman said the KCR government will be left with no option but to quit if he refuses to fulfil promises made to the people. “Every section is suffering. Health and education are increasingly becoming unaffordable for the common man but new strategies are being put forth to hoodwink the people,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.