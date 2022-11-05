BJP plans massive public meet for Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise a massive public meeting at Ramagudam in Peddapalli district on November 12 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing it after his inauguration of Ramagudam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL).

A preparatory meeting chaired by State president of the party Bandi Sanjay was held here on Saturday with leaders from undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA Eatala Rajender, former legislators G. Vivek, G. Vijayarama Rao, Suddala Devaiah, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and several others.

The party is planning to mobilise farmers in large numbers for the Prime Minister’s public meeting with a total attendance of at least a lakh. Mr. Sanjay asked the party leaders to coordinate with each other in mobilising public for the meeting. He told the leaders to explain people about how the ₹6,120-crore RFCL would be helpful in the timely supply of fertilizers to farmers of the State along with those in Andhra Pradesh and other southern States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he wanted the party leaders to explain how the BJP Government at the Centre was protecting the farmers’ interests without any compromises in spite of increase in the prices of fertilizers in the international market. The Narendra Modi Government was not passing on the burden to farmers by sparing huge subsidy on fertilizers.

On the by-election to Munugode, Mr. Sanjay said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had misused power on a large-scale and spent over ₹1,000 crore and allowed flood of liquor to contest the election. Activists of BJP were terrorised as the police administration had kowtowed the ruling party. However, BJP would win the election irrespective of all attempts of TRS, he noted.