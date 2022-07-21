BJP plans bike rallies to highlight TRS failures

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File.

July 21, 2022 03:39 IST

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar himself will lead a rally at Vemulawada in Siddipet

Telangana BJP will be beginning a fresh round of agitational programmes to pin down the TRS government highlighting its failures over the last eight years and take these closer to the people through bike rallies in six Assembly constituencies from Thursday onwards.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar himself will lead a rally at Vemulawada in Siddipet. The rallies are meant to understand first hand from the people themselves about the problems they have been facing under the administration of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and also give them assurance that the BJP is with them to take up their cause to find solutions, they said.

Party vice-president D.K. Arun will flag off a bike rally from Tandur, while MLA T. Raja Singh from Bodhan, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao from Narsampet and former MP Vivek Venkatswamy from Jukkal, will be present to launch the programme. For the next 10 days these leaders will be staying the chosen areas and interact with the people with the plan to cover each and every village.

They will be talking to the farmers to understand their issues, visit the local schools, public health centres and also the beneficiaries of the Central welfare and development schemes, they added.