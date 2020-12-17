‘BJP paying lip service to faremrs’

SIDDIPET

17 December 2020 23:06 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that it was the Telangana government that had realised the dream of ‘Jai Kisan’ by implementing various schemes whereas it was lip sympathy by the BJP government at Centre.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating newly established Dhulmitta mandal office along with MLA M Yadagiri Reddy and Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy here on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said only Telangana was extending about ₹15,000 crore to farmers as investment assistance. “We have taken up Kaleshwaram project and it was completed. With this, the face of villages will be changed for better,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Stating that tanks were being filled with Kaleshwaram water, the Minister said ground water levels had increased across the State and drinking water was being provided through Mission Bhagiratha. He said the administration was brought much closer to the public by establishing additional districts and mandals.

Dhulimitta was formed with eight revenue villages and 11 panchayats.

Recalling the contribution of Dhulimitta during the statehood agitation, he said the dream of forming a mandal was realised after about 45 years.

Government chief whip Venkateswarlu participated in the programme.