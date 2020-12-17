‘BJP paying lip service to faremrs’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that it was the Telangana government that had realised the dream of ‘Jai Kisan’ by implementing various schemes whereas it was lip sympathy by the BJP government at Centre.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating newly established Dhulmitta mandal office along with MLA M Yadagiri Reddy and Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy here on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said only Telangana was extending about ₹15,000 crore to farmers as investment assistance. “We have taken up Kaleshwaram project and it was completed. With this, the face of villages will be changed for better,” said Mr. Harish Rao.
Stating that tanks were being filled with Kaleshwaram water, the Minister said ground water levels had increased across the State and drinking water was being provided through Mission Bhagiratha. He said the administration was brought much closer to the public by establishing additional districts and mandals.
Dhulimitta was formed with eight revenue villages and 11 panchayats.
Recalling the contribution of Dhulimitta during the statehood agitation, he said the dream of forming a mandal was realised after about 45 years.
Government chief whip Venkateswarlu participated in the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath