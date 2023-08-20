HamberMenu
BJP parliamentary board will decide on candidates for TS polls: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

August 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, said that the party’s parliamentary board will take a decision on candidates for the forthcoming TS Assembly elections soon.

“We are not a one-man party like BRS. Our party’s high command will decide who will contest from where and whether I should contest for Assembly or Parliament. We will follow whatever be the decision,” he told the media at Timmapur in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

“Those believing in the BJP’s ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed into the party, but certainly not those who have been criticising the latter,” he said, and charged the Chief Minister with once again trying to entice those who fought for Telangana after ignoring them all these years only because of the elections.

“Please don’t get duped by his sweet talk again. Except for KCR’s family members, no one has benefitted after TS was formed. Jobs, water and funds have been usurped by the first family. I challenge Ministers KTR and Harish Rao to disclose how many acres are getting water from the Kaleshwaram project,” he demanded.

He also accused the government of using police crush dissent and assured that BJP will stand by those being unfairly targeted only because they had raised their voice against the regime.

