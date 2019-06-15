BJP only alternative to TRS: Congress MLA

Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday sparked a controversy with a series of comments on the state of affairs in Telangana, including, opining that Bharatiya Janata Party was the only alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the State.

“There is no way other than through the BJP to check KCR’s autocratic rule,” he said.

The lone Congress MLA from undivided Nalgonda tuned his comments attacking the TRS and Congress in the State, while praising the BJP at the Centre.

“All sections, youth and everyone are looking at the BJP for its revolutionary decisions, which got them into power again,” he said.

Self-respect

But Congress MLAs, much against the self-respect of Telangana and insulting the martyrdom of hundreds of youths, are joining Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, “for various reasons, as if there is no BJP as alternative.”

Addressing a press gathering at a hotel in the town, he was critical of Congress leadership both at the State and the Centre, and said none of the party giants bothered to take stock of its declining situation in Telangana.

The party’s decimation in the State was due to its untimely decisions and bad coordination, and it was only “crying over spilt milk,” he said.

He opined that the grand old party “in slumber” has no future in Telangana.

On being asked about his future plans, especially with his affinity for the BJP, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy said he will take a “good decision” soon.