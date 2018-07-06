‘BJP offers transparent governance’

The BJP, if voted to power in Telangana, will waive farmers’ loan upto ₹2 lakh at one go and provide bonus of ₹500 to ₹1,000 on all agricultural produce, said State unit president K. Laxman.

Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, he said his party would introduce separate budget for agriculture keeping in mind the welfare of farmers in the State. “The State government will provide free borewell to all farmers and it will bear the interest on their loans,” he said.

Centre Vs State

The BJP leader hailed the minimum support price announced by the Central government. The Centre has also assured to buy all the produce from the farmers. Unlike the Rythu Bandhu of KCR which only benefitted the land owners since the TRS government left out the tenant farmers who formed the majority, the MSP announced by the Modi government benefitted all the farmers.

The TRS leaders were criticising the MSP announced by the Centre as they were unable to digest the growing popularity of Mr. Modi.

The BJP was the only alternative to the TRS. The Congress or any other party cannot beat the corrupt TRS party in Telangana.The BJP would bring in real social justice to Telangana which was now absent under the TRS rule.

‘Dynastic politics’

“The TRS government means government of four people of a family. Neither a woman nor a dalit has a place in the cabinet. The BJP made a dalit the President of India. The same party had made a Muslim the president of India,” Mr. Laxman pointed out.

TRS corrupt

People should reject the corrupt TRS in the next elections and elect the BJP to power for transparent and accountable governance and real social justice. BJP urban president R. Padma, national executive member Perala Sekhar Rao, State vice-president M. Dharma Rao and others were present.