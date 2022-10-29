‘BJP offering better opportunities to Dalits’

Bandi Sanjay in Dalit Sammelan of Munugode

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the party has been offering better opportunities for dalits and as part of that 12 dalits were made ministers at Centre and four were made governors. “BJP got three opportunities to decide the president of India. First time we made Abdul Kalam for that post followed by Ramnath Kovind and on the third occasion Draupadi Murmu from tribal community. TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised to make dalit as Chief Minister. Can he dare seat a dailt in the post in the new secretariat?” asked Mr. Sanjay addressing an Aatmeeya Sammelan of dalits from Munugode constituency on Saturday.

He questioned why SC sub-plan funds were being diverted and why there was delay in constitution of SC Commission.

Stating that bank accounts were opened for about 3 crore dalits by the BJP Government at the Centre, Mr. Sanjay said that money is being transferred directly to their accounts and ₹5 crore loan is being extended to them without any security. “The Government has directed the banks to extend loans to at least one dalit person every year and as a result 1.25 lakh dalits are being extended loans by banks spread across the nation,” said the BJP president adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highest regard for Baba Saheb Ambedkar and claimed that he reached the top post because of the latter. He has also explained how Mr. Modi has developed five memorials of Ambedkar across the nation.

He has accused the state government not releasing matching grant for SC students though the Centre has been coming forward to release 80 per cent amount.