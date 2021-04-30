BJP objects to Minister’s remarks against Centre

He is not in control of his department, says BJP leader

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken strong objection to Minister for Health Eatala Rajendra criticising the Centre for the second COVID wave surge and shortages and accused him of changing the tune only to please Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as his post was shaky.

Senior leader D.K. Aruna said the Minister had earlier hailed the Centre for providing sufficient oxygen to Telangana State and reverted to attack the Centre only to save his post. “Is Mr. Rajendra in control of the Health department at all? KCR is running the department directly with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the Minister is not even invited for the review meetings. Similarly, the Director of Public Health and Director of Medical Education too don’t report to him,” she claimed, on Friday.

In a press statement, the party vice president claimed the Centre had made arrangements for manufacturing 400 metric tonnes of oxygen in Telangana, five more plants are scheduled to be opened through the PM Cares fund and few more are in the pipeline even as the railways and the Air Force have been ferrying oxygen containers too.

About 48 lakh vaccines, 1400 ventilators and sufficient vials of Remdesivir injections have been supplied to the State by the Centre which has also released 1.92 metric tonnes of foodgrains for free distribution to the poor, she added.