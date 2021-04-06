BJP not power hungry, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD

06 April 2021 20:37 IST

We are here to ensure justice to poor, says Telangana party president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadre will not cowed down by the ‘harassment’ from the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) and will take inspiration from sacrifices made by the earlier generation of party leaders to ensure it comes to power in the next Assembly elections in 2023, claimed Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

“We are neither power hungry nor hanker after power. However, the need for the BJP to form the next government here is imperative to provide justice to the poor and save Telangana from the current tyrannical regime. Many laughed at us when we were trying to form a government at the Centre too. Now, we are running a popular and clean government under the leadership of Narendra Mod,” he pointed out.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of the 41st anniversary celebrations of the party formation, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the BJP had never compromised on its ideology or its principles in its quest for power. The fact that the Vajpayee government had resigned for missing the majority mark by a mere one MP without succumbing to any political blackmail was a good example. “We went back to people and got a renewed mandate from the people,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Even when it did not have the numerical strength in Parliament or elsewhere, the party leaders and cadre always moved with the common people to understand their needs and problems. “We did not step back despite extremists and naxalites targetting our brethren over the years by continuing to espouse our cause and ideology,” claimed the BJP leader and Karimnagar MP.

The party chief also condoled the death of CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh and claimed that when the BJP was in the government, the naxalite movement was effectively controlled whereas the security personnel lives have been lost under the Congress government.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy stated that unlike other parties which are “family limited companies” mired in “corruption”, the BJP had won the trust of different sections of society and has been providing ethical and clean administration. This has also been reflected in the party having the highest number of MPs belonging to the weaker sections and women in Parliament, he added. Senior leaders K. Laxman and others were present at the meeting