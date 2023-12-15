BJP national president J.P. Nadda to review LS poll plan in TS

December 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will be arriving in Telangana later this month end to oversee the preparation of a perspective plan of the State unit for winning maximum number of seats in the forthcoming Parliament elections in May next year.

“We will be contesting the polls independently without any alliance with any political party. Do not believe reports to the contrary,” said Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, at meeting with district presidents, other office bearers at the party office on Friday.

Mr. Kishan Reddy claimed that there are favourable signs for the party for the Lok Sabha polls with every section already concluding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the way to do a hat-trick and come to power again at the Centre.

The BJP leader wanted the office bearers to get ready for the polls from now holding district and constituency wise meetings and claimed that Mr. Modi would return to power with an enhanced majority. The leaders have been advised to contact the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes especially those who benefitted from the liberal bank loans issued to the women self-help groups and street vendors.

In a sustained door-to-door campaign introduced by the Central government across the country to ensure Central schemes reach every eligible citizen by January 26, Mr. Reddy said the partymen should help the officials in identifying new beneficiaries and help them get registered to get the benefits by processing their applications.

Mr. Kishan Reddy appreciated the cadre for their work during the recently concluded Assembly elections and pointed out that they won the highest number of seats ever and doubled the voting percentage despite sustained efforts by vested interests to portray the party in a bad light. National general secretary Tarun Chugh, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao and other leaders were present.

