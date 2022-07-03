BJP national meet held in Hyd only to target KCR: TRS

Party justifies ‘salesman’ comment made by KCR on Modi

Party justifies ‘salesman’ comment made by KCR on Modi

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have convened its national executive meeting here only to target Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, unable to digest the development made by Telangana under his leadership.

The party has also criticised the remarks made by Union Minister Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on the Chief Minister. Speaking to newspersons here on Sunday, TRS legislators K.P. Vivekanand and A. Jeevan Reddy condemned the Union Minister’s remarks against KCR and said he was not a representative of the dynasty politics.

“KCR has led the people’s movement for statehood to Telangana and became Chief Minister by winning their hearts. Along with him, K.T. Rama Rao too had participated in the statehood stir,” the TRS leaders said, and asked Mr. Thakur whether he was not a representative of family politics since he is the son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

They suggested Mr. Thakur to go around Telangana to learn the development taking place and introspect whether any welfare or development scheme being implemented in Telangana were seen in the BJP-ruled States, including in Himachal Pradesh. They pointed out that the Gujarat government had announced power holidays to industries there, but Telangana government was giving 24x7 free power to the agriculture sector.

They sought to know what was wrong with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comment that Mr. Modi had acted like a salesman for one of his corporate friends, when Sri Lanka’ former electricity board chief had told the country’s parliamentary panel that the Indian Prime Minister had forced them to give a power plant contract on nomination basis to a particular company.

The TRS leaders said the BJP leaders need not worry about the financial position of Telangana and they could refer to RBI’s statistics to know about the factual position. “Finances of Telangana are much better and far ahead of all BJP-ruled States in the country,” they pointed out.

On newspaper advertisements, the TRS leaders said the BJP leaders’ ads had nothing to claim about their role in Telangana’s progress, but TRS government ads have facts on the work done. On the protocol issue, they said it was Mr. Modi who did not follow it by denying appointment to KCR several times and KCR’s comment on BJP government at the Centre was in response to a comment that BJP could topple the government in Telangana as it did in Maharashtra recently.