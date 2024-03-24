BJP names Aruri Ramesh, Tandra Vinod Rao for LS polls

March 24, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Aruri Ramesh from the Warangal SC reserved seat as its candidate even as it picked up Vinod Rao Tandra from Khammam Parliament seat.

Mr. Ramesh, a former BRS MLA from Wardhannapet joined the BJP after he was defeated in the Assembly elections at the hands of a Congress candidate.

Mr. Vinod Rao Tandra is a new entrant into politics. He is a businessman with some work experience in the United States. Former BRS MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao also joined the BJP a couple of weeks ago expecting BJP’s nomination from Khammam but was denied.

