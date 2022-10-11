BJP Munugode candidate seeks CBI probe into ‘Dharani’ portal

Ruling party leaders have cornered land worth ₹18 lakh crore by placing it in the prohibited list, says Rajgopal Reddy

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 11, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Munugode Assembly constituency bypoll K. Rajgopal Reddy, on Tuesday, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probe into the ‘Dharani’ revenue portal as about 18 lakh acres continues to be in the prohibited list.

“Top leaders of the ruling party are involved in this biggest scam called ‘Dharani’ through which lands belonging to the common people are being usurped. Only six lakh acres has been released after lot of money changed hands and lands worth ₹18 lakh crore is in their control,” he charged, at a press conference at his campaign office.

Flanked by campaign committee chief Vivek Venkatswamy, the former Congress MLA also sought a ‘white paper’ on the functioning of the portal as it is being run by a controversial private entity only to enable the ruling party to have control over the prime land, including those around the capital region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan with the details about this ‘scam’ and seek appropriate action. “The Centre is bound to act because this is looting people’s property. Those involved will surely go to jail as the noose is tightening against the family,” he alleged.

He accused the TRS government of unleashing ministers, MLAs and police on the party supporters to scare them away from campaigning. A vicious propaganda was also being carried against him about his contracts when it was the State government which has been involved in nefarious deals through the irrigation projects, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The Central departments are stickler for rules. Let them show proof if I had obtained any contracts against norms. The baseless allegations against me is only to cover up their (TRS) faults,” he said. Former minister Eatala Rajender too has warned the police and other officials of following any illegal orders as they would have to face the consequences later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app