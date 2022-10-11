BJP Munugode candidate seeks CBI probe into ‘Dharani’ portal

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Munugode Assembly constituency bypoll K. Rajgopal Reddy, on Tuesday, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probe into the ‘Dharani’ revenue portal as about 18 lakh acres continues to be in the prohibited list.

“Top leaders of the ruling party are involved in this biggest scam called ‘Dharani’ through which lands belonging to the common people are being usurped. Only six lakh acres has been released after lot of money changed hands and lands worth ₹18 lakh crore is in their control,” he charged, at a press conference at his campaign office.

Flanked by campaign committee chief Vivek Venkatswamy, the former Congress MLA also sought a ‘white paper’ on the functioning of the portal as it is being run by a controversial private entity only to enable the ruling party to have control over the prime land, including those around the capital region.

Mr. Reddy said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan with the details about this ‘scam’ and seek appropriate action. “The Centre is bound to act because this is looting people’s property. Those involved will surely go to jail as the noose is tightening against the family,” he alleged.

He accused the TRS government of unleashing ministers, MLAs and police on the party supporters to scare them away from campaigning. A vicious propaganda was also being carried against him about his contracts when it was the State government which has been involved in nefarious deals through the irrigation projects, he said.

“The Central departments are stickler for rules. Let them show proof if I had obtained any contracts against norms. The baseless allegations against me is only to cover up their (TRS) faults,” he said. Former minister Eatala Rajender too has warned the police and other officials of following any illegal orders as they would have to face the consequences later.