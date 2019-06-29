BJP MP’s padayatra to Kondagattu

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with his supporters started off on a padayatra from Karimnagar to the Sri Anjaneyaswamy Devasthanam in Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Saturday. After offering prayers at Sri Mahalaxmi temple in the town here, he started his padayatra to Kondagattu temple, which is 40 km away, as a thanksgiving to Lord Hanuman.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the BJP rank and file all along the road to the shrine. BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, town president Bethi Mahender Reddy and other Hanuman devotees participated in the padayatra.

He was accorded a traditional welcome at the temple by the priests. After offering prayers, he inquired about the development of the temple and other issues. He promised to secure more funds from the Centre for the development of ancient temple and provide adequate facilities to the pilgrims.