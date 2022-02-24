BJP MPs mum on State interests, alleges Kavitha

Centre not releasing ₹900 crore due to State

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has alleged that the four BJP MPs of the State have never raised their voice in Parliament on any of the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation, while the TRS MPs have been utilising every opportunity to remind the Centre of its promises.

Speaking at Kamareddy on Thursday, at the oath-taking event of the newly appointed district president of the party, Mujeebuddin, she said the BJP MPs had not uttered even a word when Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy had stated recently that establishing a steel plant at Bayyaram was not possible. They also did make make any attempt to pursue railway coach factory, tribal university and others promised in the bifurcation Act.

She pointed out that the Centre is also not releasing ₹900 crore, which was due to be given to backward districts in the State. Further, the BJP leaders are also maintaining silence on issues of interest to the State such as Centre’s attempt to privatise the coal mines of Singareni and also its plans to meter the farm power connections.

Further, the BJP leaders were also not concerned about farmers interests as the Centre refused to establish the turmeric board, reducing urea subsidy and slashing allocation of funds to employment guarantee scheme, she mentioned. Counting the BJP leaders’ silence on issues of importance to the State further, Ms. Kavitha said there is no effort to pursue increase in reservation to tribal and minority communities, reservation for women in law-making bodies and enumeration of Backward Classes population.

Stating that TRS is in the forefront of picking up any genuine issue for the interests of the State, country and the poor, Ms. Kavitha said TRS had been patient on promises made to the State in the bifurcation Act for eight years with the hope that the Centre would at least make an attempt to fulfil them. However, the BJP-led government at the Centre is doing harm to Telangana, she said.