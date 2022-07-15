Telangana

BJP MP’s convoy attacked during visit to rain-hit village in Telangana

A clash broke out between a group of villagers and supporters of BJP MP D Arvind during his visit to a rain-affected region in Jagtial district on Friday, and the Parliamentarian’s convoy was attacked, police said.

Arvind alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the attack on him.

Police said the residents were agitated that their long pending demand for construction of a shelter in the village where they can temporarily stay during rains, has not been met.

The people were against the visit of any public representative to their village as their demand remained unfulfilled.

A vehicle in the MP’s convoy suffered damage when a stone was hurled at it, while he was returning after visiting another place, they said, adding that a case would be registered if Arvind’s supporters lodge a complaint.

Later, in a tweet, Arvind said, “Another cowardly attack by #TRS against me ! People are making distress calls for help from the flooded region and TRS govt has the devious leisure to plan and attack against my karyakartas and me !.” Local TRS leaders opposed his visit as he would highlight their ‘failures,’ he claimed.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders condemned the “attack” against Arvind.

