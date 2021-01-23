BJP MP faces ire of turmeric farmers

Farmers demand minimum support price for turmeric and setting up of turmeric board at Nizamabad

Bharatiya Janata Party MP of Nizamabad D. Arvind had to face the wrath of turmeric farmers at Choutpalli village of Kammarpalli mandal in Nizamabad district on Sunday when he held an interactive meeting with them over the demand of minimum support price for turmeric and setting up of turmeric board at Nizamabad.

The meeting ended abruptly after four hours of heated arguments, with the MP walking away in a huff as the farmers resorted to slogan shouting against him. Present on the occasion were about 200 farmers who had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad to highlight their demands at the national level. After the meeting, the farmers’ leaders served an ultimatum on the MP either to resign from his post or ensure MSP for turmeric within ten days. Otherwise, they will confront him at all public fora with the support of all parties.

The MP took pains to explain that he had never promised turmeric board in five days nor an MSP of ₹ 15,000 a quintal as raised by the farmers’ leaders. He had only released a written bond promising to get the board. He recalled that it was only at his initiative that a regional office of the Spices Board was set up in Nizamabad when Central officials took his views in the matter. All this was within nine months of his election. He demanded that the State government extend a support price for turmeric and the Centre will contribute to it. The Centre itself could not fix the price because it will result in demands from all States.

As the farmers were unrelenting, Mr. Arvind left the venue saying he had explained what he wanted and it was left for them to take a decision.