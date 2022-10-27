BJP moves HC seeking probe by CBI or SIT into TRS MLAs’ poaching

A day after Cyberabad police issued a First Information Report (FIR) stating that three persons ‘belonging to BJP’ lured four TRS MLAs to join their party offering a bait of ₹00 crore each, BJP party moved Telangana High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to transfer the case to CBI or constitute Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The petition filed by BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy seeking investigation of the case by either CBI or SIT is likely to be heard on Friday. The petitioner charged that the State government was “undertaking biased and unfair investigation into the FIR issued by the Moinabad police of Cyberabad commissionerate with the “sole intention of framing BJP and damage its reputation” by the ruling TRS.

The petitioner contended that his party had been “getting overwhelming response from public” in Munugode by-poll campaign. He said that voters of the constituency had been positively responding towards his party despite ruling TRS party attempts to thwart BJP campaign. He stated that teams of Cyberabad police arrived at a farmhouse in Moinabad on Wednesday evening to verify reports that BJP was trying to poach four TRS MLAs.

“Even before the police arrived, certain news channels were already present at the farmhouse and started telecasting live footage from the farmhouse,” the petitioner stated. While the persons belonging to BJP were detained, the four TRS MLAs were let off and escorted by the police to the Chief Minister’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan, the petitioner said.

Describing the complaint lodged by one of the four MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy about BJP luring them to join BJP as false, the petitioner said it was politically motivated and lodged at the behest of CM K. Chandrasekhara Rao. The petitioner said the common man and the BJP had lost confidence in police and apprehend that Cyberabad police would act biased since they were acting at the instructions of the CM.