BJP, Modi have become curse on Telangana: KTR

February 28, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has observed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become a curse to Telangana as the Government at the Centre led by the party has failed to keep any of the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation and later.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for several developmental works including three minor lift irrigation schemes at a cost of about ₹125 crore at Shodashapally in Hanmakonda district on Monday, he said several BJP leaders from the State, particularly its president Bandi Sanjay, were terming the Prime Minister God without attributing any good work done by him to the State.

“He may be God to Mr. Sanjay or Mr. Adani, whose net worth has gone up by 1,300% in eight years by helping the corporate company out of the way even at the cost of public sector undertakings, but not to people of Telangana”, Mr. Rama Rao said adding that Mr. Modi had neither doubled farmers’ income and reduced petrol and diesel prices nor given national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, sanctioned railway coach factory, steel plant.

Further, the Centre had sanctioned even a tribal university, a medical college, a nursing college, a Navodaya School to Telangana, although they were given to many other States, he said.

Turning to Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), said the former was seeking “one chance” for Congress to rule the State forgetting that the party had been given 10 chances by people in the past but the problems of irrigation and power persisted all through.

Mr. Reddy was trying to nitpick some minor gaps in the development taking place now. Rise of Telangana in the agriculture sector reaching a stage to vie with States such as Punjab and Haryana did not become possible with empty talk of the State Government but with hard work, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He explained that three minor lifts being taken up now with a cost of about ₹109 crore would provide water for irrigation to 6,794 acres of uplands in 30 villages. Water would be lifted from Devadula system, extended with ₹8,000 crore by the State Government after formation of the State, at Gandi Ramaram, Gundlasagar and Naskar. He promised to upgrade Station Ghanpur as municipality soon among other works. Several Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives participated in and spoke at the public meeting.