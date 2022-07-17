BJP mocks KCR’s ‘foreign hand’ claim

Another drama to cover up TRS govt’s failures: Bandi

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for seeing a foreign conspiracy behind the cloudburst and floods in the State instead of coming out with measures to help the flood-hit.

“Flood along the Godavari is nothing new. It has happened before and will happen in future also but attributing it to a deliberate foreign and human hand is laughable and another drama to cover up the government failures,” he said in a press statement on Sunday.

“In fact, KCR himself is the ‘conspirator’ claiming to be an ‘engineering expert’ but the flooding of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and the water bodies bunds getting washed away exposed the hollowness of his claim,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP questioned the TRS government’s measures to prevent flooding and charged the administration with apathy. “The Chief Minister should explain to the people about the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected, as ₹10,000 compensation to each family is insufficient”.

“Everyone expected the CM to announce a complete financial package for people hit by the floods, giving details of the cumulative total loss of agriculture and property but his visit turned out to be an empty one. How did he not think of strengthening the bunds across the Godavari in the last eight years?” he asked.

In a separate statement, senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded the government to pay ₹15,000 per acre as compensation to farmers whose fields were inundated and crops damaged. Crops in about 13 lakh acres were damaged due to heavy rains and floods in the State.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, in his statement, complimented KCR for “finally coming out of his farmhouse” to visit the flood-affected areas because “it is the first time he has bothered to make such visits in the last few years”.

BJP official spokesperson N. B. Subhash said that KCR can criticise the Centre for his government’s failures but people of Telangana have lost faith in the TRS regime and ready to elect the BJP in the next elections.