BJP MLAs rush to Bandi’s rescue for his post on bail to Kavitha

Published - August 27, 2024 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two BJP MLAs supported Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his post on X congratulating the Congress and BRS for MLC K. Kavitha securing a bail in the Delhi liquor scam, after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s post requesting the Supreme Court to act against the Karimnagar MP for his remarks.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar posted that a “BRS leader came out on bail - a Congress leader has gone to the Rajya Sabha” referring to Abhishek Singhvi getting the RS ticket from Telangana.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, in a statement released to the media on Tuesday, said that the Minister did not comment on SC decision but was only trying to point towards a ‘nexus’ between the two parties.

“Is it not true Mr. Singhvi argued on behalf of Ms. Kavitha? Why did the BRS not file any nomination for the RS election? Is this not quid pro quo?” he questioned.

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh too, supported Mr. Sanjay Kumar saying that there was nothing amiss in the post, but KTR was deliberately misreading it.

He questioned why BRS with 38 MLAs did not put up any candidate against Mr. Singhvi for RS polls. Even the Congress denied the seat to a person from Telangana that showed the inevitability of BRS joining the Congress.

Both the MLAs also criticised former MP B. Vinod Kumar for his comments.

