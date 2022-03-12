BJP MLAs’ move House Motion appealing against single judge order

Three BJP MLAs of Telangana Assembly moved a House Motion in the High Court here on Saturday, appealing against the single judge order declining to set aside their suspension from the ongoing budget session.

The House Motion is likely to be listed on Monday and heard.

BJP legislators M. Raghunandan Rao, E. Rajender and Raja Singh were suspended by the Speaker on the day of budget presentation on March 7. The next day, the MLAs moved the High Court challenging the Speaker’s action and seeking to set aside their suspension.

After hearing contentions of senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy appearing for the MLAs and Advocate General B.S. Prasad for government, the single judge pronounced verdict dismissing their writ petition on Friday. The legislators moved House Motion challenging this order seeking a direction to permit them to participate in the budget session,

Tuesday is the last day of the budget session.