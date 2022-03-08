BJP MLAs move HC

Set aside our suspension, High Court urged

Three BJP MLAs moved the High Court here on Tuesday seeking a direction to set aside their suspension from the ongoing budget session of Telangana Assembly.

The petition, likely to be heard in a day or two, was filed by BJP legislators M. Raghunandan Rao, E. Rajender and T. Raja Singh. They were suspended the previous day from the Assembly for the entire budget session some 10 to 15 minutes after the Finance Minister T. Harish Rao started his budget speech.

The three legislators requested the HC to instruct the Legislature Secretary to ‘allow’ them for ‘free and unhindered participation’ in the ongoing budget session. They also wanted the HC to stay the operation of their suspension order. The petitioners requested the court to direct the Legislature Secretariat (represented by Legislature Secretary) to furnish a copy of the resolution moved by Legislature Secretary for their suspension.

The MLAs wanted a direction for production of video footage of the entire session of Monday along with the transcript. They contended that their suspension amounted to complete violation of Rule 340 (1) and (2). As per these Rules related to suspension of a Member of the House, the Speaker should have named the members.

The petitioners maintained that the Speaker did not name any members. The Minister for Animal Husbandray rose from his seat, moved a motion to suspend by naming three of them. Quoting ‘Telangana Legislative Assembly-Handbook for Members’, the petitioners stated that ‘naming a member is the sole prerogative of the Speaker. A motion for suspension of a member can be moved only after the Speaker names a member, they said.

‘It is not only procedural irregularity but also a substantial illegality and a jurisdictional error’, they said.