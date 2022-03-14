BJP MLAs hail HC order, to meet Speaker

All the three BJP MLAs – Eatala Rajender, T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao hailed the TS High Court order directing them to meet the Speaker of Legislative Assembly and explain their “stand” to him on the last day of the session on Tuesday.

At a late night press conference following the court order on Monday, the MLAs said they would be proceeding towards the Assembly before the session starts at 9 a.m. to serve the order to the Speaker. “We are confident the Speaker will strengthen the democratic traditions and adhere to the court order,” said Mr. Rao.

Mr. Rajender accused ruling TRS party of tossing aside the parliamentary conventions and practices by banishing them from attending current budget session. “The government is afraid of being exposed by us and this is the real reason in sending us out within 15 minutes, when we we sought to highlight the lack of the traditional Governor’s address before the start of the session,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to lash out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and claimed that the people of Telangana are sure to “banish” him soon for his “corrupt and dictatorial rule” over the years.

CS criticised

Earlier in the day in a separate press conference, Mr. Raghunandan Rao criticised Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for continuing to work from Telangana despite being posted to Andhra Pradesh against the stipulated rules of All India Services.

He accused the CS of working “illegally in TS, holding onto all the key posts, not being accessible to even the public representatives, discriminating fellow officers and putting citizens under duress by unveiling the ‘Dharani’ registration portal”.

“Several Telangana officers are quitting service unable to work under him and the Mr. Somesh Kumar does not bother to either answer phone or give appointments to the MLAs despite repeated requests,” he claimed. The MLA questioned if the TS people need a CS not concerned about public grievances and claimed that more than a lakh petitions are pending for corrections in the Dharani portal and the regularisation process is pretty “laborious”.

Mr. Rao said the party has already presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “brazen violation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)“ rules by the CS in not serving in the allotted State, he said.