ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs-elect may not attend swearing-in at Telangana Assembly on Saturday

December 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eight newly elected BJP MLAs are unlikely to be sworn in at the Assembly when it meets on Saturday morning. Although a final decision is yet to be taken, the party MLAs-elect do not wish to be sworn in by the pro tem speaker and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, according to party sources on Friday.

The BJP MLAs-elect are expected to assemble at the State office at 7.30 a.m. on Saturday for a breakfast meeting with party State president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy to finalise the strategy.

What is for sure is that the MLAs-elect will first offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar after the meeting and from there, they will proceed to the Martyr’s Memorial in front of the Assembly to pay homage. Whether they will go into the Assembly from there is yet to be known.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party sources said if the party decides not to attend the inaugural of the maiden Assembly session of the present government, the MLAs-elect will wait for the Speaker to be elected by the Congress for being formally sworn in later.

Senior-most MLA-elect T. Raja Singh, who is tipped to become the legislature party leader, has already gone public about not wanting to be sworn in by Mr. Owaisi. The Goshamahal MLA-elect did the same when he was the lone BJP MLA elected in 2018 when the pro tem speaker was another AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, elected from Charminar constituency.

Mr. Raja Singh was the leader when two more party MLAs were elected in the bypolls – M. Raghunandan Rao from Dubbak and former Minister Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad. It was when he was suspended by the party last year for his intemperate comments against the minority community that Mr. Rajender functioned as the leader in the Assembly.

If the three-time winner from Goshamahal constituency is reappointed as the legislature party leader, this time he will be having a sizeable team, including a second-time MLA in A. Maheshwar Reddy from Nirmal constituency, who joined the party from the Congress earlier this year. Rest of the MLAs are first timers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US