BJP MLA wants ED to intervene

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 28, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Friday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the political drama behind the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs at the Moinabad farmhouse since there have been unsubstantiated reports of hundreds of crores of rupees being offered although the police had not presented any evidence about this so far.

In a representation to the ED local office here, the BJP leader said as per the official policy no person can handle more than two lakh rupees at a time and anymore found with large sums of money can be construed as money laundering prohibitive under the law.

Although the state police had failed to establish any crime, media reports and politicians claims say that a lot of money has been seized, there has been no mention either in the remand report or in the first information report but the party national leadership is being blamed, hence the MLA wanted the ED to unearth the truth since he had no faith in local officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao also shared the representation given to the ED with the Election Commission where he charged the Cyberabad Police Commissioner with attempting to tarnish the image of the BJP national leadership without any evidence or proof and sought its intervention to ensure a free and fair poll process. The EC should order an investigation to arrest the criminal attempts by public officials, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app