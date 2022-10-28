BJP MLA wants ED to intervene

BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao on Friday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the political drama behind the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs at the Moinabad farmhouse since there have been unsubstantiated reports of hundreds of crores of rupees being offered although the police had not presented any evidence about this so far.

In a representation to the ED local office here, the BJP leader said as per the official policy no person can handle more than two lakh rupees at a time and anymore found with large sums of money can be construed as money laundering prohibitive under the law.

Although the state police had failed to establish any crime, media reports and politicians claims say that a lot of money has been seized, there has been no mention either in the remand report or in the first information report but the party national leadership is being blamed, hence the MLA wanted the ED to unearth the truth since he had no faith in local officials.

Mr. Rao also shared the representation given to the ED with the Election Commission where he charged the Cyberabad Police Commissioner with attempting to tarnish the image of the BJP national leadership without any evidence or proof and sought its intervention to ensure a free and fair poll process. The EC should order an investigation to arrest the criminal attempts by public officials, he added.