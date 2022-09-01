BJP MLA Raja Singh’s wife seeks more time to reply to showcause notice

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 01, 2022 21:30 IST

BJP Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh’s wife T. Usha Bai, on Thursday, requested the party’s central disciplinary committee to extend the time given for the MLA to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

Mr. Raja Singh has been lodged in Cherlapally central prison and his wife urged for his detention to be extended for another few weeks.

In a letter to Om Pathak, member-secretary of the disciplinary committee, she stated that her husband has been arrested by invoking the Preventive Detention Act on August 25 and hence on his behalf, she sought more time for giving his explanation to the showcause notice issued on August 23.

Mr. Raja Singh has been suspended by the party following his offensive remarks made on a social media post against a religion and claimed it was a “reaction” to the State government permitting the stand up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui.

The showcause notice issued by Mr. Pathak has given him 10 days to explain why he should not be expelled since he had expressed views contrary to the party’s position. The city police had arrested the MLA after the post went viral and protests broke out in various parts of the city.

