BJP MLA moots merger of Asifabad with Maharashtra if injustice to district continues  

BJP MLA from Sirpur constituency Palvai Harish Babu has favoured merger of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district with Maharashtra, alleging that the district has been discriminated by successive governments.

He requested the government to focus on the development of north Telangana districts too in line with south Telangana. Participating in the discussion on demands for grants in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Babu lamented that the previous BRS government was focussed on diverting water to south Telangana and thereby meted out severe injustice to northern part of the State, the combined Adilabad district in particular.

“It is better to merge our district having over 60 per cent Marathi-speaking people with Maharashtra if the government wants to continue the discrimination,” he said. The BJP member recalled that several projects like Chanaka Korata and Tummidihatti were proposed in Adilabad but were not taken up. The government had allotted ₹250 crore for the project at Tummidihatti and the funds should be spent for the intended purpose. Another project proposed on Wardha river aimed at providing irrigation water to north Telangana should be taken up in the interests of the people there, he said.

The project would require ₹4,500 crore and the BJP members were prepared to join hands with the government in convincing the Centre to sanction funds under PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, he said. He demanded that a House Committee be constituted to study the situation in the backward regions of the State and make recommendations for improving the same.