BJP MLA accuses BRS govt. of giving BC Bandhu only to its supporters

September 09, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP MLA from Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao has alleged that the ruling BRS leaders have been threatening the applicants of BC Bandhu scheme saying that they would get the scheme sanctioned only if they join BRS.

“Not only regarding the BC Bandhu scheme, the government has been discriminating MLAs of Opposition parties for sanction of funds for development works. Beneficiaries are being selected without the involvement of BJP MLAs, MPTC members, and Sarpanches. These facilities are given only to those who are being suggested by ruling party leaders,” the BJP MLA said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

“What is more worrying is that the BRS leaders are publicising openly in villages that BC Bandhu scheme benefits will not be given to those associated with BJP,” Mr. Raghunandan Rao added.

Citing the example of Siddipet district, Mr. Raghunandan Rao said that about 26,000 applications were received online for BC Bandhu scheme but it was being given only to 3-4% of BC communities against their presence of 55% in the population. He demanded that the government implement the scheme to all 93 BC communities in the State by selecting them through a transparent process.

The State government was also diluting the guidelines framed for selecting BC Bandhu beneficiaries by giving it only to those suggested by ruling party leaders. The BJP MLA stated that they would lodge a complaint against the District Collectors who were not furnishing the lists of BC Bandhu scheme beneficiaries to BJP MLAs in spite of their repeated requests.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao also accused the government of not releasing ₹5 crore Assembly Constituency Development Programme funds to MLAs of Opposition parties.

