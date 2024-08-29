ADVERTISEMENT

BJP membership drive from Sept. 3

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be starting its once in three years membership drive with an aim to rope in at least five times more members than the existing 11.85 lakh in Telangana. Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be launching the programme along with some prominent personalities in Hyderabad on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLC and senior BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao told a press conference at the party office on Thursday that a six-member panel headed by him and including Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, former MLA M. Dharma Rao, G. Madhusudhan Reddy and K. Madhavi will be overseeing the membership drive, with workshops underway in different parts of the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the first membership at a special programme in New Delhi on September 2 and that will kick off the process with membership enrolment planned in mandals and villages on September 4 and 5 here. The enrolment, which will be a mix of digital and manual programmes, will go on till September 25, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao has appealed to people from all walks of life irrespective of caste, creed or religion to join the saffron party as it implements what it professes as can be seen in the bold decisions to abrogate Article 370, criminalising triple talaq or building the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “We stand for national security, protection of our culture and nation’s progress,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“People of Telangana have always shown faith in our party. This time they have given us eight MLAs and eight MPs (equal to the ruling Congress Party) in the Assembly and General elections due to the image of Mr. Modi and his Government taking up projects or works worth ₹9.5 lakh crore in TG. We are grateful for the support and want to further strengthen our party through this membership drive,” said the BJP leader.

Those interested to join can give a missed call to 8800002024 when they will receive a link where the details can be filled. Party workers will also be visiting households with membership forms. The membership can also be taken using the ‘NaMo app’ and through a ‘QR’ code’, added Mr. Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US