BJP membership drive from Sept. 3

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be starting its once in three years membership drive with an aim to rope in at least five times more members than the existing 11.85 lakh in Telangana. Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be launching the programme along with some prominent personalities in Hyderabad on September 3.

Former MLC and senior BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao told a press conference at the party office on Thursday that a six-member panel headed by him and including Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, former MLA M. Dharma Rao, G. Madhusudhan Reddy and K. Madhavi will be overseeing the membership drive, with workshops underway in different parts of the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the first membership at a special programme in New Delhi on September 2 and that will kick off the process with membership enrolment planned in mandals and villages on September 4 and 5 here. The enrolment, which will be a mix of digital and manual programmes, will go on till September 25, he said.

Mr. Rao has appealed to people from all walks of life irrespective of caste, creed or religion to join the saffron party as it implements what it professes as can be seen in the bold decisions to abrogate Article 370, criminalising triple talaq or building the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. “We stand for national security, protection of our culture and nation’s progress,” he said.

“People of Telangana have always shown faith in our party. This time they have given us eight MLAs and eight MPs (equal to the ruling Congress Party) in the Assembly and General elections due to the image of Mr. Modi and his Government taking up projects or works worth ₹9.5 lakh crore in TG. We are grateful for the support and want to further strengthen our party through this membership drive,” said the BJP leader.

Those interested to join can give a missed call to 8800002024 when they will receive a link where the details can be filled. Party workers will also be visiting households with membership forms. The membership can also be taken using the ‘NaMo app’ and through a ‘QR’ code’, added Mr. Rao.