BJP member Eatala Rajender suspended from House

He was charged with disrespecting the Chair in his comments outside the House

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender was suspended from the service of the House (Assembly) for the remainder of the session on Tuesday after the government moved a motion for the same stating that the member had made insulting remarks against the Chair (Speaker) on the first day of the monsoon session on September 6.

Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar raised the issue as soon as the House convened for the day and stated that Mr. Rajender had insulted the Chair and he must tender an apology. He noted that no member had used such a word (robot) referring to the Chair even during the combined Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rajender said he had been a member of the august House for nearly two decades had never disrespected the Chair. He sought to know from the Treasury benches as to how they could decided whether he had respect for the Chair or not.

Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy said Mr. Rajender was preferring making a noise outside the House instead of speaking in the House by getting suspended and create a scene as he did during the budget session. He said the member must tender an apology first before participating in the day’s business.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Prashanth Reddy suggested the member repeatedly to follow the mood of the House but Mr. Rajender did not make any attempt to express his repent and said whether the House wanted to keep him inside or throw out.

Unable to convince the member to follow the mood of the House Mr. Prashanth Reddy moved a motion for the suspension of Mr. Rajender for the remainder of the session (Tuesday was the last day of the brief monsoon session of the Assembly) and the Chair suspended the member.

As soon as Mr. Rajender came out of the entrance of Assembly building the police made him board a police vehicle to take him out of the premises although he insisted on using his vehicle to go out.