BJP meets President on Inter marks bungling in State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit on Monday requested President Ramnath Kovind to seek a report from the State government here on the suicide of 27 students after the declaration of Intermediate examination results and the circumstances in which they were compelled to take the extreme step.

A delegation of party leaders led by president K. Laxman met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and urged him to examine the possibility of advising the possibility of the Governor to order for a judicial probe. The delegation, also comprising of MLA Raja Singh, general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and others, wanted the President to direct the TS government to initiate appropriate action against the Board of Intermediate Education secretary and Higher Education Minister for their “insensitive and callous” remarks which only accentuated the trauma of parents and students.

‘Utter indifference’

The memorandum blamed the TS government for its “utter indifference” to the bungling of results and towards loss of lives of innocent children. The goof up in the entire episode began when the BIE could not release results within a month of examinations being held as was expected but at least a week later where about 3.28 lakh students failed out of 8.70 lakh students who had appeared.

Mr. Laxman pointed out that several students then had thronged the BIE with their marks memos which had several discrepancies like showing absent they had attended the exam, getting high marks in first year but failing in the same subject in the second year, showing ‘0’ in many subjects and so on. There were also complaints about the valuation and processing of results.

A three-member technical committee appointed by the State government had clearly stated the inadequacies of the functioning of the BIE as well as the IT firm which had processed the results but no action has been taken till date. Therefore, the party has been forced to represent to the President, it said.