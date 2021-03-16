Telangana

BJP meets Governor on Bhainsa violence

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with senior party leaders, coming out of Raj Bhavan after submitting a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in Hyderabad on March 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The BJP on Monday urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to submit a report on the recent communal violence at Bhainsa near Adilabad (Nirmal district) and book cases against those responsible for arson and for breaking the law and order there.

A BJP delegation headed by State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking her intervention since they consider that the TRS government had “completely failed” to prevent the communal violence and not acting strictly against those involved.

Demanding a full fledged probe into the genesis of the violent incidents which occurred for the second time in the last six months, the party called for beefing up security presence in the area to instil confidence among people. The intelligence network should be strengthened to identify anti-social elements resorting to periodic burning of houses, vehicles and stabbings.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar informed the Governor that Bhainsa had became a communal cauldron for the last few years and the Majlis-TRS administered municipality had become a haven for criminals and other anti-national elements from other States too. He charged the police with foisting false cases against innocent youth of a particular community, arresting them without any evidence.

