BJP may end up as permanent unemployed in TS, says BRS

March 25, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it could end up as permanently unemployed in Telangana if the party continued to provoke unemployed youth with false and baseless propaganda on the TSPSC question papers leak.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and BRS legislators G. Kishore Kumar and T. Ravinder Rao alleged here on Saturday that the BJP was trying to mobilise support of the unemployed youth by provoking them by spreading false information on the issue. He observed that BJP leaders would not get employment in the State in spite of all their “circuses” and organising protests (deeksha) to mislead the youth.

The Minister suggested that the BJP leaders, including its State president Bandi Sanjay, go and stage protest in Delhi as it was the Narendra Modi Government that was making even employees jobless with its spree of selling off public sector undertakings instead of filling vacancies and creating 2 crore new jobs every year as promised by Mr. Modi before the 2014 and 2019 elections.

“People of Telangana may think about employing BJP leaders in the States only after they demanded that Mr. Modi take up filling vacancies in Central Government departments”, the BRS leaders said, addressing a press conference here. On the TSPSC issue they said it was the State Government that had unearthed the questions papers leak and cancelled the exams to protect the interests of the unemployed youth.

They alleged that BJP leaders went on to kill the witnesses in the Vyapam employment scam in Madhya Pradesh and stated that the Telangana Government alone had filled more jobs than all other BJP State Governments in the country so far. Mr. Jagadish Reddy asked Mr. Sanjay to prove his statement wrong on filling jobs in Telangana as 1.4 lakh government jobs were filled and 20 lakh private jobs were created. Another 50 lakh employment was generated in agriculture and allied sectors.

Stating that question papers leak had not happened for the first time in the country now Mr. Reddy sought to know how many Ministers had quit in BJP-ruled States for similar incidents. No BJP ruled State would vie with Telangana in any of the development indicators. He, however, stated that the BRS was no match for BJP in committing scams and misusing investigating agencies.

“If the BJP leaders are worried about the unemployed youth they must demand completion of the SIT probe as early as possible and conducting cancelled recruitment tests afresh”, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.