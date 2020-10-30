‘BJP making false claims in campaign’

SIDDIPET

30 October 2020 19:40 IST

Harish Rao cautions Dubbak voters

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao alleged that the BJP has been telling lies to the people only to win elections. He said that there was no development in the areas that were represented by the BPL in the Lok Sabha and cautioned the voters not to fall into their trap. He claimed to have noted 11 falsehoods that were being mentioned by the BJP leaders during their campaign for Dubbak bypoll.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the claim of BJP that Centre is paying ₹ 1,600 in the pension of ₹ 2016 that is paid to beedi workers was completely false and not even a single paise is being paid by the BJP and claimed that they have not turned up for open challenge thrown by him to prove their point. Referring to the KCR Kit, the Minister said that the total amount was paid by the State government. He also listed sheep units, sanctioning of ESI Hospital at Chegunta and its diversion to Gajwel, Centres share of ₹ 29 in subsidy rice and meters for bore motors under the new Electricity Act. He also charged the BJP leaders of lying about the seizure of money from the house of BJP candidate M Raghuandan Rao’s relatives, raid on eight places belonging to relatives of BJP leaders and the claims that money did not belong to them.

“BJP leaders are telling lies one after other and they want to win elections based on false campaign. Mr. Raghunandan Rao has become a star campaigner of lies and people should be careful with that party in bye-elections,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising