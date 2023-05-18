BJP makes a ‘BC Declaration’, to mobilise BCs to come to power in TS

May 18, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit has promised to allocate budgetary funds based on the population of Backward Classes (BCs) as per a sub-plan, include 40 communities in the Central BC list, provide constitutional status to the State BC Commission, give priority for nominated posts, and financial help to students wanting to study abroad if the party is elected to power in the next elections.

The ‘BC Declaration’ made by Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, in the presence of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and others at a meeting of the BCs in the outskirts of the capital on Thursday said the party will make efforts to unite about 130 communities and organise a public meeting ‘Roar of the BCs’ in Hyderabad next month.

Accusing the Congress Party and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) of failing the BCs and betraying their interests, Mr. Laxman accused the State BC Commission of being ‘toothless’ and proclaimed that the party will go to the hustings taking up the BC agenda where opportunities will be given for ‘unrepresented’ communities among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had refused to implement the Kaka Kalelkar Commission recommendations which reported that of 2,399 communities, more than 800 BC communities were in dire straits, on the guise of national security, he claimed.

Later, Rajiv Gandhi had spoken against the Mandal Commission in Parliament while it was the BJP which acknowledged the BCs and chose Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. He, in turn, gave constitutional status to the National BC Commission despite opposition, ensured implementation of quota in educational institutions and soon about 4,000 BC lecturers will be appointed in Central universities, he said.

The Modi government had increased the income ceiling from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and plans to enhance it to ₹15 lakh. When 27 Central ministers were BCs and highest number of MPs, MLAs of BCs were in BJP, here Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had given only three ministerial berths for a population of more than 50% while the Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi has been ridiculing the PM. “We should teach them a lesson through our votes,” he said.

The MP said the party was not against Muslims but only against quota based on religion. The State government had spent just ₹7 crore out of ₹2,500 crore allocated for MBC Corporation. The Centre had given freedom to the States to conduct their own respective caste census but KCR has been ignoring the same and also not releasing the household survey results, he added. Former MP B. Narasiah Goud, former minister Eatala Rajender and others also spoke.