BJP Mahila Morcha writes to NCW seeking action against Dr. Saif in Dr. Preethi’s suicide case

BJP Mahila Morcha, Telangana Unit has urged the National Commission for Women to direct an investigation by CBI into the alleged suicide of Dr. Preethi

March 10, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Anand Singh

The BJP Mahila Morcha, Telangana Unit has urged the National Commission for Women to direct an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged suicide of Dr. Preethi, a postgraduate student of Anaesthesia at the Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal.

In a letter to the NCW, the state unit president, K. Geetha Murthy said that “the accused Dr. Saif, her senior, should also be booked under the Prevention of Atrocities Act against SCs/STs and only a CBI inquiry can bring out the truths as Dr. Preethi’s parents are of the firm view that it was not a suicide but a murder.”

She said the “harassment and ragging” by Dr. Saif was brought to the notice of the Mattewada police by her father and subsequently the college principal, Dr. Mohandas was also acquainted with the details.

“However, the accused Dr. Saif continued with his harassment and also threatened Dr. Preethi with dire consequences saying that he had connections with the leaders of the ruling political party,” the letter claimed.

She said Dr. Preethi further experienced bullying as Dr. Saif continued his harassment, and unable to bear the humiliation, the young doctor decided to end her life by committing suicide. However, her parents feel she was a brave girl and would never resort to killing herself.

