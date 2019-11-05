BJP made J&K international issue: Azad

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that a false impression of normalcy was being created in J&K by Centre by bringing foreign NGOs and Parliament members of European countries owing allegiance to right wing parties.

If everything was normal why is the government nor allowing our own MPs and media, he asked at a press conference here. He alleged that even those MPs were not allowed to meet the local media or anyone who questioned the government. The Supreme Court had to intervene to allow him to enter into J&K despite being a Parliamentarian from the State and a former CM. Mr. Azad claimed the BJP government has internationalised the Kashmir issue with its hasty decision on Article 370 and things have turned worse since then. By bringing in foreign MPs it is only complicating the issue and it was not in the interests of the country or the J&K.

‘Honour RTC promises’

Commenting on RTC strike, Mr. Azad said that if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised RTC’s merger with the State government and facilities for employees on par with government staff then he must honour it.

Employees were on strike since 31 days and nearly 20 of them died due to different reasons and still the government is unmoved. while it was wrong to break a promise, it was completely wrong to seek votes on a particular promise and forget it after winning elections.

He strongly condemned the brutal murder of woman Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy. Senior leaders including R.C. Khuntia, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, J. Geetha Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah were among present.