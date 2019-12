BJP leads in four Assembly segments held by TRS

BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar secured lead in four out of seven Assembly segments represented by TRS legislators in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

Barring Sircilla, Huzurabad and Husnabad Assembly segments represented by TRS working president K. Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Health Eatala Rajender and Husnabad legislator V Satish Kumar respectively, he led Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada and Manakondur Assembly segments. Surprisingly, Congress’ Ponnam Prabhakar came second in Huzurabad and Husnabad after TRS candidates.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar secured 1,10,689 votes from Karimnagar Assembly segment which is represented by hat-trick performer and TRS legislator Gangula Kamalakar (58,508). Similarly, BJP polled 97,441 votes and TRS got 41,396 votes from Choppadandi represented by TRS legislator Sunke Ravi Shankar.

From Vemulawada which was won by TRS’ Ch. Ramesh Babu in 2018, BJP polled 73,290 votes and TRS secured 41,396. In Manakondur represented by TRS legislator Rasamayi Balakishan, BJP candidate polled 81,853 votes while TRS lagged at 46,679.

B. Vinod Kumar of TRS secured lead of 70,482 votes against the BJP winning candidate who polled 64,769 votes from Sircilla represented by TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao.

In Huzurabad segment represented by Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, TRS secured lead of 77,211 votes while BJP got 26,176 votes and Congress polled 46,689 votes. TRS secured lead in Husnabad segment represented by TRS legislator V. Satish Kumar, securing a lead of 66,885 votes against Congress (44,123) and BJP (43,144).