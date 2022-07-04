BJP leadership to take stock of ‘successful’ meetings

Around 340 national-level party leaders were in city

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit leaders, led by their president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will be meeting tomorrow at the State party office to review the national officer-bearers, executive committee and ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

State office-bearers and district in-charges are expected to attend the meeting.

For now, party leaders are in high spirits over the ‘successful’ conduct of the programmes, and especially the public response to the public meeting which was also appreciated before the cameras by Mr. Modi himself when he patted the Karimnagar MP for the gathering.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and others were also seen happily gesturing, pointing towards the crowd.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar along with other senior leaders like former MLC N. Ramchander Rao (media in-charge) , vice president G. Manohar Reddy, general secretary G. Premender Reddy and others began to see off the leaders to the airport, including national party president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others to Delhi.

The State chief and other leaders have used their respective social media handles to hail the support shown to the Prime Minister during the meeting. Mr. Premender Reddy thanked the party cadre and leaders for working tirelessly over the fortnight or so in ensuring everything is in place for the 340-odd leaders, including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and others who had arrived from across the country.

Though there was a relative calm at the party headquarters, national vice president D.K. Aruna criticised the TRS party for putting up posters, hoardings and flexis against Mr. Modi around the capital, calling it - cheap.

“We too could have replied in kind, but we did not wish to indulge in such unethical practices,” she claimed.