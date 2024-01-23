BJP leaders witness Ayodhya programme live, worship in temples

January 23, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP leaders led by party president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, election campaign coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender and others witnessed the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘live’ from different public places across the twin cities, including temples, on Monday.

Later, they also lit lamps and worshipped at the respective shrines while there were cultural events, celebratory gatherings towards the evening with burst of crackers and impromptu rallies at the city and State offices.

Mr. Kishan Reddy first participated in the programme at the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad and later at a private engineering college.

The BJP leader claimed that this was the biggest religious event in the country post-Independence which has brought people from all sections of the society together. People from across the globe too have been following the programme online. The temple construction has been realised after hundreds of years of ‘struggle’ and many had lost their lives for the cause, he said.

Mr. Rajender participated in the event at a temples in Alwal, Moula Ali, Malkajgiri and other places, where he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for involving common people for the historic event.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said that his grandfather and former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao would have been “very much satisfied” had he been alive and his soul would be “most happy” wherever it might be because of the “great event” at Ayodhya.

Everyone from former deputy PM L.K Advani, who had commenced ‘Ram Rath Yatra’ to former president of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) Ashok Singhal to Mr. Modi now, had played their role successfully towards the temple construction, he reminded, and also thanked the Muslim community for their cooperation.

New Mahila president

Amid all the Ayodhya Temple hype, the new women’s wing president, Shilpa, took charge at the party office in the presence of vice president G. Manohar Reddy, secretary A. Vijaya and others.