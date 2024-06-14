BJP leaders told to prepare for local body polls

The BJP central leadership is said to have directed the newly elected MPs and also MLAs to fan out to their respective constituencies and prepare the cadre for the forthcoming local body bolls in Telangana, on Friday.

Many leaders, including elected representatives and others, are camping in Delhi ostensibly to greet Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar taking charge as central ministers. It is also an opportunity to lobby for various posts, including the state presidentship with the central leaders and senior ministers, according to party sources.

The central leadership itself is likely to see changes soon after the Parliament polls and the TG leaders have been told to regroup the party and its various wings for the polls. It was pointed out that with the BRS in the “dumps” and the ruling Congress facing a “tough” prospect of implementing guarantees promised during the Assembly elections, so it is advantage for the saffron party.

The party is perceived to be lacking strength in the rural areas even if it has been winning a few Assembly and Parliament seats in the respective polls, hence the local body polls could be an opportunity to lay a firm foundation by taking up the causes of farmers, youth and others, they said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay Kumar today called on national general secretary Tarun Chugh (also party in charge of Telangana) to discuss the political situation after the Lok Sabha results. In a half-an-hour long meeting, the leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the party.

Mr. Chugh observed that the “impressive” increase in the vote bank to 35% and winning eight seats showed that there was new upsurge in favour of the BJP. The mandate was clearly for the mandate on the “welfare and development schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, he claimed.

“It also reflected the people’s disappointment with the Congress which had lost credibility in just five months by making impossible promises to win the elections. So, it had to face the fury of the people,” he added.

In a separate statement, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy has criticised the government for recalling the textbooks with former chief minister’s name and photo advising it to follow the Andhra Pradesh example where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has cleared the distribution of books despite the same scenario.

“It will be a waste of public expenditure to recall after 20 lakh books have already been distributed to the students up to Class X across the State. Take action against the officials concerned but tearing off few pages having the national anthem and pledge is not right. The government should rather concentrate on implementing the promises made like hiked pensions as Mr. Naidu has done on the very first day of taking charge,” he said.