BJP leaders to live with people living alongside Musi river

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy and fellow leaders have decided to live among the people living across the Musi river from Nov. 16 evening to Nov. 17 in 25 areas under 13 Assembly constituencies. Party State secretary S. Prakash Reddy informed the media on Wednesday that the party has accepted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s challenge to the Opposition to live among the residents along the river to understand their plight due to pollution and stink. The party has decided to show the Chief Minister how to live among the people living in these areas as it does not accept demolitions of people’s homes under the guise of Musi rejuvenation project, he said.