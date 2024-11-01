ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders ridicule KTR on proposed padayatra

Published - November 01, 2024 10:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao addressing the media in Sangareddy on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the reports of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s padayatra, asking what moral right he has for the walkathon when “BRS government denied such permissions to Opposition leaders”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay recalled how he was attacked by BRS cadre when he did a padayatra during its rule. “Let LoP in the Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao come out in the open to speak on people’s issues. KCR is enjoying in his farmhouse and ignoring people’s issues and KTR plans a padayatra,” he said.

At another press conference, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao questioned the morality of KTR’s padayatra after ruling Telangana for 10 years ‘ruthlessly’ without meeting people. KTR did not meet people in 10 years and did not let people meet him, he said.

Responding to KTR’s reported claims that he once wanted to leave politics due to a vitiated atmosphere, he said, “No one is forcing KTR to stay in politics. There won’t be any change even if he leaves politics.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US